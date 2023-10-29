Noah Fant will be up against the best passing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks play the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Fant's stat line shows 12 catches for 194 yards this season. He puts up 38.8 yards receiving per game.

Fant vs. the Browns

Fant vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 39 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 39 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Five players have caught a TD pass against the Browns this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

The pass defense of the Browns is conceding 149.2 yards per contest this year, which ranks first in the league.

So far this season, the Browns have conceded six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks fourth in the NFL.

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Fant Receiving Insights

Fant, in four of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Fant has been targeted on 13 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (6.7% target share).

He has been targeted 13 times, averaging 14.9 yards per target (first in NFL).

Fant, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

