Will Noah Fant Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Noah Fant was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Fant's stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 8, Fant has 12 receptions for 194 yards -- 16.2 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.
Noah Fant Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- D.K. Metcalf (FP/ribs): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fant 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|12
|194
|85
|0
|16.2
Fant Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|4
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2
|2
|63
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|25
|0
