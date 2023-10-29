Noah Fant was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Fant's stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 8, Fant has 12 receptions for 194 yards -- 16.2 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.

Noah Fant Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: D.K. Metcalf (FP/ribs): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Fant 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 12 194 85 0 16.2

Fant Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0

