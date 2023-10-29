Hawaii High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County This Week
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM HST
If you live in Maui County, Hawaii and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Football Games This Week
Maui High School at Lahainaluna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on October 28
- Location: Lahaina, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
