Matthew Stafford vs. Dak Prescott in Week 8: Rams vs. Cowboys Preview, Stats
The focus will be on quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford when the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and Los Angeles Rams (3-4) match up on October 29. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We break it all down below.
Rams vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Matthew Stafford vs. Dak Prescott Matchup
|Matthew Stafford
|2023 Stats
|Dak Prescott
|7
|Games Played
|6
|59.8%
|Completion %
|69.5%
|1,908 (272.6)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,333 (222.2)
|7
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Interceptions
|4
|59 (8.4)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|85 (14.2)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Matthew Stafford Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 254.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cowboys Defensive Stats
- This season, the Cowboys rank second in the NFL with 16.7 points allowed per game and rank second in total yards allowed with 288.7 yards given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by surrendering 177.0 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 6.2 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- Against the run, the Cowboys are midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 670 (111.7 per game).
- On defense, Dallas ranks sixth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 35.1%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 16th (53.3%).
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 242.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Rams Defensive Stats
