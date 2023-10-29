Will Matthew Stafford Score a Touchdown Against the Cowboys in Week 8?
With the Los Angeles Rams playing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Matthew Stafford a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Think Stafford will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Cowboys?
Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)
- Stafford has piled up 12 carries for 59 yards (8.4 per game).
- Stafford does not have a rushing touchdown in seven games.
Matthew Stafford Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
