Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are allowing the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 177 per game.

Stafford has thrown for 1,908 yards (272.6 yards per game) this season, as Stafford has completed 59.8% of his attempts (153-for-256), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. In the ground game, Stafford has tacked on 59 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

Stafford vs. the Cowboys

Stafford vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 308 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 308 PASS YPG / PASS TD Dallas hasn't let an opposing quarterback register 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Cowboys have given up one or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Dallas in 2023.

The Cowboys have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 177 passing yards per game allowed by the Cowboys defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding eight this season (1.3 per game).

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Cowboys

Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)

254.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Stafford Passing Insights

Stafford has topped his passing yards prop total in four games this year, or 57.1%.

The Rams have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford's 7.5 yards per attempt rank seventh in the league.

In six of seven games this year, Stafford completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (46.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Stafford accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his total 256 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matthew Stafford Rushing Props vs the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-125)

Stafford Rushing Insights

Stafford hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his seven opportunities this season (71.4%).

Stafford has not found paydirt on the ground this year in seven games.

He has two red zone carries for 6.9% of the team share (his team runs on 53.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 14-for-29 / 231 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 15-for-24 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 21-for-37 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 27-for-40 / 319 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 18-for-33 / 269 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

