LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

James tallied 21 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 100-95 win versus the Suns.

Now let's break down James' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-102)

Over 21.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-102)

Over 7.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 118.1 points per game.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 42.2 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per contest last season, ranking them 28th in the NBA.

The Kings allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

LeBron James vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 36 32 8 9 2 1 1 1/7/2023 38 37 8 7 1 0 1 12/21/2022 34 31 6 11 0 2 0

