Pacific Division opponents square off when the Sacramento Kings (1-1) host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at Golden 1 Center on October 29, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers shot 48.2% from the field, one% lower than the 49.2% the Kings' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Los Angeles had a 24-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 49.2% from the field.

The Lakers were the sixth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Kings finished 23rd.

The Lakers scored only 0.9 fewer points per game last year (117.2) than the Kings gave up (118.1).

Los Angeles went 32-6 last season when it scored more than 118.1 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Lakers scored 117 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 117.3.

The Lakers conceded fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than on the road (119.4) last season.

At home, the Lakers made 11.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than they averaged on the road (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries