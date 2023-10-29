Heading into a game against the Sacramento Kings (1-1), the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 at Golden 1 Center.

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Reddish SF Questionable Foot 5.5 2.5 0.0 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2.5 234.5

