Lakers vs. Kings Injury Report Today - October 29
Heading into a game against the Sacramento Kings (1-1), the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 at Golden 1 Center.
Lakers vs Kings Additional Info
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cameron Reddish
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.5
|2.5
|0.0
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Out (Calf)
Lakers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-2.5
|234.5
