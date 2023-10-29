The Sacramento Kings (1-1) host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 234.5.

Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -2.5 234.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles played 35 games last season that went over 234.5 combined points scored.
  • The over/under for this game is 0.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Lakers games last season (233.8).
  • The Lakers covered 41 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
  • Last season, Los Angeles won 23 out of the 51 games, or 45.1%, in which it was the underdog.
  • The Lakers entered 39 games last season as an underdog by +115 or more and were 15-24 in those contests.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Last year, the Lakers were 21-20-0 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). Away, they were 20-21-0 ATS (.488).
  • In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Los Angeles' games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (61%, 25 of 41).
  • The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game last season, only 0.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings allowed.
  • Los Angeles went 29-9 versus the spread and 32-6 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points last season.

Lakers vs. Kings Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Kings
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-9
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 36-17
32-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 42-11
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
32-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
34-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-11

