Lakers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (1-1) host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 234.5.
Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|234.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles played 35 games last season that went over 234.5 combined points scored.
- The over/under for this game is 0.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Lakers games last season (233.8).
- The Lakers covered 41 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, Los Angeles won 23 out of the 51 games, or 45.1%, in which it was the underdog.
- The Lakers entered 39 games last season as an underdog by +115 or more and were 15-24 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Lakers were 21-20-0 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). Away, they were 20-21-0 ATS (.488).
- In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Los Angeles' games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (61%, 25 of 41).
- The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game last season, only 0.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings allowed.
- Los Angeles went 29-9 versus the spread and 32-6 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points last season.
Lakers vs. Kings Point Insights (Last Season)
|Lakers
|Kings
|117.2
|120.7
|6
|1
|29-9
|36-17
|32-6
|42-11
|116.6
|118.1
|20
|25
|32-22
|32-10
|34-20
|31-11
