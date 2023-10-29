The Sacramento Kings (1-1) host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 234.5.

Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 234.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles played 35 games last season that went over 234.5 combined points scored.

The over/under for this game is 0.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Lakers games last season (233.8).

The Lakers covered 41 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, Los Angeles won 23 out of the 51 games, or 45.1%, in which it was the underdog.

The Lakers entered 39 games last season as an underdog by +115 or more and were 15-24 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Last year, the Lakers were 21-20-0 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). Away, they were 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Los Angeles' games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (61%, 25 of 41).

The Lakers scored 117.2 points per game last season, only 0.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings allowed.

Los Angeles went 29-9 versus the spread and 32-6 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points last season.

Lakers vs. Kings Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Kings 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 36-17 32-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 42-11 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 32-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 34-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-11

