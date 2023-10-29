Lakers vs. Kings October 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM HST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are welcoming in the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) for a contest between Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lakers vs. Kings Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games
- October 30 at home vs the Magic
- November 8 at the Rockets
- November 6 at the Heat
- November 1 at home vs the Clippers
- November 4 at the Magic
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the field.
- LeBron James put up 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Christian Wood posted 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell put up 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Austin Reaves' numbers last season were 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis collected 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season.
- Per game, De'Aaron Fox put up 25.0 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Harrison Barnes' stats last season included 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.
- Kevin Huerter put up 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He sank 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lakers vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings
|Lakers
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|117.2
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.