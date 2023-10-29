The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are welcoming in the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) for a contest between Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Information

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 25.9 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the field.

LeBron James put up 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Christian Wood posted 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell put up 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves' numbers last season were 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis collected 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox put up 25.0 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Harrison Barnes' stats last season included 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Kevin Huerter put up 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk's stats last season included 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He sank 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Lakers vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Lakers 120.7 Points Avg. 117.2 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 49.4% Field Goal % 48.2% 36.9% Three Point % 34.6%

