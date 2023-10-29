The Sacramento Kings (1-1) are welcoming in the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) for a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Kings matchup.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Lakers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Lakers Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-2.5) 234.5 -140 +115

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings put up 120.7 points per game (first in the league) last season while allowing 118.1 per outing (25th in the NBA). They had a +217 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Lakers had a +47 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The two teams combined to score 237.9 points per game last season, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allowed a combined 234.7 points per game last year, 0.2 more points than the total for this matchup.

Sacramento won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Los Angeles won 41 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 41 times.

Lakers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1400 +750 - Kings +5000 +2500 -

