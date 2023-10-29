The Sacramento Kings (1-1) host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Lakers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 110

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 2.5)

Lakers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-5.6)

Lakers (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers were sixth in the NBA last season with 117.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked 20th with 116.6 points allowed per game.

With 45.7 rebounds per game, Los Angeles was sixth in the NBA. It allowed 44.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 25th in the league.

The Lakers ranked 15th in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per contest.

Los Angeles committed 13.5 turnovers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

The Lakers ranked 24th in the NBA with 10.8 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

