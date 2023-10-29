Lakers vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 29
The Sacramento Kings (1-1) host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Golden 1 Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Lakers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Lakers vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 110
Lakers vs Kings Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-5.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 225.3
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers were sixth in the NBA last season with 117.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked 20th with 116.6 points allowed per game.
- With 45.7 rebounds per game, Los Angeles was sixth in the NBA. It allowed 44.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Lakers ranked 15th in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per contest.
- Los Angeles committed 13.5 turnovers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).
- The Lakers ranked 24th in the NBA with 10.8 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
