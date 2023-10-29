Will Kenneth Walker III Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Walker's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Walker has season stats of 109 rushes for 450 yards and six TDs, picking up 4.1 yards per carry. He also has 13 catches on 16 targets for 106 yards.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Seahawks have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Kenny McIntosh (LP/knee): 0 Rush Att
- Zach Charbonnet (LP/hamstring): 23 Rush Att; 109 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 6 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Walker 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|109
|450
|6
|4.1
|16
|13
|106
|0
Walker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
