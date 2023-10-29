The Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns are slated to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kenneth Walker III hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Walker, has carried the ball 109 times for 450 yards (75 per game), with six touchdowns.

Walker has also caught 13 passes for 106 yards (17.7 per game) .

Walker has scored multiple rushing TDs twice this year, and has scored in four games overall.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0

