Will Keenan Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 8?
When Keenan Allen takes the field for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 8 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- This year Allen has 46 receptions (on 64 targets) and leads the Chargers with 574 yards receiving (95.7 per game) while also scoring four TDs.
- Allen has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of six games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.
Keenan Allen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
