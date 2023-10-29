When Keenan Allen takes the field for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 8 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This year Allen has 46 receptions (on 64 targets) and leads the Chargers with 574 yards receiving (95.7 per game) while also scoring four TDs.

Allen has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of six games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Keenan Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0

