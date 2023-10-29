Keenan Allen will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 8, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Allen has a team-leading 574 receiving yards on 46 grabs (64 targets), with four TDs, averaging 95.7 yards per game.

Allen vs. the Bears

Allen vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 257.1 passing yards the Bears allow per contest makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Bears have the No. 30 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (two per game).

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-115)

Allen Receiving Insights

In four of six games this year, Allen has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allen has received 30.0% of his team's 213 passing attempts this season (64 targets).

He has 574 receiving yards on 64 targets to rank 28th in league play with 9.0 yards per target.

Allen has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of six games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (29.4%).

With eight red zone targets, Allen has been on the receiving end of 22.9% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 18 REC / 215 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 10 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

