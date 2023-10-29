Keenan Allen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Allen's stats below.

Rep Keenan Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Allen has been targeted 64 times, with season stats of 574 yards on 46 receptions (12.5 per catch) and four TDs. He also has two carries for six yards.

Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Chargers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Palmer (questionable/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jalen Guyton (questionable/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Gerald Everett (questionable/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 64 46 574 211 4 12.5

Allen Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.