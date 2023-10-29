Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Allen's stats below.
In the passing game, Allen has been targeted 64 times, with season stats of 574 yards on 46 receptions (12.5 per catch) and four TDs. He also has two carries for six yards.
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Chargers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Palmer (questionable/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jalen Guyton (questionable/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Gerald Everett (questionable/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|64
|46
|574
|211
|4
|12.5
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
