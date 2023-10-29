Should you bet on Justin Herbert getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has rushed for 80 yards (13.3 per game) on 28 carries with three touchdowns.

Herbert has also caught one pass for 10 yards (1.7 per game).

Herbert has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has run for a TD in two games.

Justin Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 17 30 259 1 2 2 5 0

