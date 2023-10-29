Justin Herbert has a good matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 8 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bears give up 257.1 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 1,592 passing yards (265.3 per game). Herbert has also put up a 67% completion rate while throwing for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. On 28 carries, Herbert has rushed for 80 yards, totaling three TDs and averaging 13.3 rushing yards per game.

Herbert vs. the Bears

Herbert vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Bears have given up one or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

The Bears have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

The Bears surrender 257.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Bears have surrendered 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.0 per game. That ranks 30th in the league.

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 263.5 (-115)

263.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-167)

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has finished above his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Chargers pass on 56.8% of their plays and run on 43.2%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

Herbert is No. 7 in the league averaging 7.5 yards per attempt (1,592 total yards passing).

Herbert has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this season, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has scored 13 of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (76.5%).

Herbert has passed 35 times out of his 212 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Herbert Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (50.0%) out of six opportunities.

Herbert has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has eight carries in the red zone (22.9% of his team's 35 red zone rushes).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-30 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 22-for-37 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13-for-24 / 167 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 40-for-47 / 405 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-41 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

