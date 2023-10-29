With the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Joshua Kelley a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kelley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Kelley has racked up a team-best 284 rushing yards (47.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kelley also makes an impact in the passing game, catching two passes for 7 yards (1.2 ypg).

Kelley has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 75 1 0 0 0

Rep Joshua Kelley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.