Will Joshua Kelley Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 8?
With the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Joshua Kelley a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)
- Kelley has racked up a team-best 284 rushing yards (47.3 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Kelley also makes an impact in the passing game, catching two passes for 7 yards (1.2 ypg).
- Kelley has run for a touchdown in two games this season.
Joshua Kelley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|91
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|13
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|11
|12
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|17
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|75
|1
|0
|0
|0
