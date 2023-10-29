Joshua Kelley will be facing the fifth-best rushing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 8, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Kelley has generated a team-high 284 yards on the ground after receiving 65 carries (47.3 ypg). He has scored two rushing TDs. In addition, Kelley has two receptions for 7 yards (1.2 ypg).

Kelley vs. the Bears

Kelley vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games The Bears defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Bears have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The 82.3 rushing yards the Bears give up per contest makes them the fifth-ranked run defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Bears have totaled four touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Bears' defense is ninth in the league in that category.

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 25.5 (-120)

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in four opportunities this season.

The Chargers, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.8% of the time while running 43.2%.

He has handled 40.1% of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season (65).

Kelley has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (11.8% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (31.4% of his team's 35 red zone rushes).

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 13 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

