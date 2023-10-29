When Josh Palmer hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 8 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Josh Palmer score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Palmer's 20 grabs have yielded 353 yards (58.8 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 35 occasions.

In one of six games this season, Palmer has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Josh Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0

