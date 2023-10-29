Will Josh Palmer Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 8?
When Josh Palmer hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 8 matchup versus the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Josh Palmer score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Palmer's 20 grabs have yielded 353 yards (58.8 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 35 occasions.
- In one of six games this season, Palmer has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.
Josh Palmer Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|7
|4
|66
|1
|Week 4
|Raiders
|8
|3
|77
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|7
|4
|60
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|5
|133
|0
