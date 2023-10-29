Josh Palmer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Palmer's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Palmer has been targeted 35 times and has 20 catches for 353 yards (17.7 per reception) and one TD.

Josh Palmer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week: Jalen Guyton (LP/knee): 0 Rec Gerald Everett (DNP/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 20 353 103 1 17.7

Palmer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0

