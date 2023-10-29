Will Josh Palmer Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Palmer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Palmer's stats below.
In terms of season stats, Palmer has been targeted 35 times and has 20 catches for 353 yards (17.7 per reception) and one TD.
Josh Palmer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week:
- Jalen Guyton (LP/knee): 0 Rec
- Gerald Everett (DNP/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Palmer 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|20
|353
|103
|1
|17.7
Palmer Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|7
|4
|66
|1
|Week 4
|Raiders
|8
|3
|77
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|7
|4
|60
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|5
|133
|0
