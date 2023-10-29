Will Jalen Guyton Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Guyton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up against the Chicago Bears at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Guyton's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Jalen Guyton and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Guyton had season stats last year that included 64 yards on two receptions (32.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted four times.
Keep an eye on Guyton's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Chargers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Palmer (DNP/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Gerald Everett (DNP/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Noah Fant
- Click Here for Luke Musgrave
- Click Here for Laviska Shenault Jr.
- Click Here for Kendre Miller
- Click Here for Darren Waller
Chargers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Guyton 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|64
|7
|0
|32.0
Guyton Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|64
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.