Jalen Guyton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers match up against the Chicago Bears at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Guyton's stats can be found on this page.

Guyton had season stats last year that included 64 yards on two receptions (32.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted four times.

Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Chargers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Palmer (DNP/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Gerald Everett (DNP/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Guyton 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 64 7 0 32.0

Guyton Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 3 2 64 0

