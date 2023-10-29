The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-6) and the 13th-ranked passing attack will square off against the San Jose State Spartans (3-5) and the 17th-ranked passing defense on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Spartans are favored by 10.5 points in the game. An over/under of 58.5 is set for the contest.

San Jose State is compiling 387.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 72nd in the FBS. Defensively, the Spartans rank 77th, surrendering 379.9 yards per game. From an offensive angle, Hawaii is putting up 363.3 total yards per game (85th-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FBS on defense (386.6 total yards allowed per game).

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

San Jose State vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline San Jose State -10.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -375 +300

Hawaii Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Rainbow Warriors are accumulating 414.0 yards per game (-31-worst in college football) and conceding 418.7 (106th), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Rainbow Warriors are -4-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25.0 per game) and -119-worst in points allowed (42.3).

Hawaii is third-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (361.7 per game), and 78th in passing yards given up (188.3).

The Rainbow Warriors are accumulating 52.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-123-worst in college football), and allowing 230.3 per game (-110-worst).

The Rainbow Warriors are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over their past three games.

In all of its past three contests, Hawaii has hit the over.

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii is 1-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Five of Hawaii's seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

Hawaii has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Hawaii has been at least a +300 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 2,433 yards (304.1 ypg) while completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 198 yards, or 24.8 per game.

Landon Sims has collected 122 yards (on 27 attempts) with one touchdown.

Steven McBride's 701 receiving yards (87.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 40 receptions on 62 targets with eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has 50 receptions (on 81 targets) for a total of 572 yards (71.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Koali Nishigaya's 32 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown.

Isaiah Tufaga, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected 2.0 sacks, 4.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

Elijah Palmer has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

