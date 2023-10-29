The San Jose State Spartans (3-5) and their 17th-ranked passing D will visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-6) and the 13th-ranked pass offense in the country on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Rainbow Warriors are 10.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 AM ET
  • Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline
BetMGM San Jose State (-10.5) 58.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel San Jose State (-10.5) 58.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

  • Hawaii has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • San Jose State has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MWC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.