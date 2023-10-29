Hawaii vs. San Jose State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 29
The San Jose State Spartans (3-5) and their 17th-ranked passing D will visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-6) and the 13th-ranked pass offense in the country on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Rainbow Warriors are 10.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.
Hawaii vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 12:00 AM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Hawaii vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-10.5)
|58.5
|-375
|+300
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-10.5)
|58.5
|-430
|+330
Hawaii vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Hawaii has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- San Jose State has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
