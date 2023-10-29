The San Jose State Spartans (3-5) and their 17th-ranked passing D will visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-6) and the 13th-ranked pass offense in the country on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Rainbow Warriors are 10.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-10.5) 58.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-10.5) 58.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Hawaii has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

San Jose State has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

