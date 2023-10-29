The San Jose State Spartans (3-5) hit the road for an MWC clash against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-6) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

San Jose State is putting up 387.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 72nd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Spartans rank 77th, allowing 379.9 yards per game. Hawaii ranks 85th with 363.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 84th with 386.6 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Key Statistics

Hawaii San Jose State 363.3 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.4 (44th) 386.6 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.9 (97th) 57.8 (133rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.3 (62nd) 305.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.1 (70th) 17 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 4 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 2,433 yards (304.1 ypg) while completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson has run for 198 yards on 34 carries so far this year.

Landon Sims has been given 27 carries and totaled 122 yards with one touchdown.

Steven McBride leads his squad with 701 receiving yards on 40 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has put together a 572-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 50 passes on 81 targets.

Alex Perry's 17 grabs (on 30 targets) have netted him 199 yards (24.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has 1,729 passing yards for San Jose State, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 181 rushing yards (22.6 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has 573 rushing yards on 94 carries with 11 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 190 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Quali Conley has carried the ball 61 times for 426 yards (53.3 per game) and six touchdowns, while also racking up 185 yards through the air.

Nick Nash's team-high 407 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 52 targets) with five touchdowns.

Dominick Mazotti has caught 17 passes while averaging 31 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Charles Ross has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 17 grabs for 205 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

