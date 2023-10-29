Which team is going to emerge victorious on Sunday, October 29, when the San Jose State Spartans and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors go head to head at 12:00 AM? Our projection system believes in the Spartans. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction San Jose State (-10.5) Over (58.5) San Jose State 37, Hawaii 25

Week 9 MWC Predictions

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rainbow Warriors have a 25.0% chance to win.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once in seven opportunities this season.

When they have played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year, the Rainbow Warriors are 1-2 against the spread.

Out of the Rainbow Warriors' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

The average point total for the Hawaii this year is 0.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

The Spartans have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

The Spartans have five wins in seven games against the spread this season.

The Spartans have played seven games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in San Jose State games this season.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Jose State 32.8 30.9 34.5 27.8 31.0 34.0 Hawaii 23.5 36.4 27.3 28.8 19.8 44.0

