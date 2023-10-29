In the Week 8 contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Gerald Everett get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Everett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Everett has also chipped in with 19 receptions for 149 yards and two TDs. He's been targeted 23 times, resulting in 24.8 yards per game.

Everett has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1

Rep Gerald Everett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.