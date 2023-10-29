Will Gerald Everett Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gerald Everett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Everett's stats below.
Everett's season stats include 149 yards on 19 receptions (7.8 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. He has been targeted 23 times.
Gerald Everett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Palmer (DNP/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jalen Guyton (LP/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 8 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Everett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|23
|19
|149
|89
|2
|7.8
Everett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|3
|3
|47
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|6
|6
|30
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|16
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|4
|3
|26
|1
