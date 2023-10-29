Gerald Everett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Everett's stats below.

Everett's season stats include 149 yards on 19 receptions (7.8 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. He has been targeted 23 times.

Gerald Everett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Josh Palmer (DNP/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jalen Guyton (LP/knee): 20 Rec; 353 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 8 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Everett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 23 19 149 89 2 7.8

Everett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1

