Geno Smith has a difficult matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Browns concede 149.2 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Smith has totaled 1,391 yards passing (231.8 per game) with seven TDs and four picks this year. With 52 yards on 18 attempts, Smith also has helped out on the ground.

Smith vs. the Browns

Smith vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

Four players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Browns this season.

The Browns allow 149.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Browns' defense is ranked fourth in the NFL with six passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 224.5 (-118)

224.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Smith Passing Insights

So far this season, Smith has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of six opportunities.

The Seahawks have passed 55.4% of the time and run 44.6% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Smith is No. 10 in the NFL averaging 7.4 yards per attempt (1,391 total yards passing).

In five of six games this season, Smith completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has 53.8% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Smith has passed 32 times out of his 188 total attempts while in the red zone (46.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

Smith has not found paydirt on the ground this season in six games.

He has three red zone carries for 8.1% of the team share (his team runs on 53.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 18-for-24 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 27-for-41 / 326 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 13-for-20 / 110 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-36 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 32-for-41 / 328 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

