The Los Angeles Lakers, Gabe Vincent included, take on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 100-95 win over the Suns, Vincent put up seven points, six assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Vincent, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings gave up 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Kings were ninth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Kings were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.7 per game.

The Kings allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 29 10 1 4 2 0 1 10/29/2022 20 3 1 1 1 0 0

