When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears match up in Week 8 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Donald Parham score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Parham's 14 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 61 yards (10.2 per game) and three scores.

Parham has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Donald Parham Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0

