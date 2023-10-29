Should you bet on Demarcus Robinson hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson chipped in with 48 receptions for 458 yards and two TDs last season on 75 targets. He put up 28.6 yards per contest.

Robinson had a touchdown catch twice last season out of 16 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Demarcus Robinson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 1 12 1 Week 3 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Bills 3 2 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 8 0 Week 6 @Giants 5 3 27 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 8 6 64 0 Week 9 @Saints 4 1 12 0 Week 11 Panthers 9 9 128 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 4 1 17 0 Week 13 Broncos 8 7 41 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 5 52 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 6 29 0 Week 16 Falcons 1 1 6 1 Week 17 Steelers 3 1 9 0 Week 18 @Bengals 9 2 24 0 Wild Card @Bengals 3 2 49 1

