When Darrell Henderson hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 8 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Darrell Henderson score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Henderson collected 283 yards rushing (28.3 per game) and scored three TDs in the running game.

He ran for a touchdown in three games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.

Darrell Henderson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 47 0 5 26 0 Week 2 Falcons 10 47 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 17 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 27 0 3 12 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0 0 0 4 30 0 Week 6 Panthers 12 43 1 2 9 0 Week 8 49ers 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 12 56 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 6 21 1 1 11 0 Week 11 @Saints 2 9 0 0 0 0

