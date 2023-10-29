Darrell Henderson Week 8 Preview vs. the Cowboys
Darrell Henderson will be up against the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Last season Henderson racked up 283 yards rushing (28.3 per game) and three TDs.
Henderson vs. the Cowboys
- Henderson vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- On the ground, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.
- In terms of run defense, Dallas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.
- In the ground game, no player rushed for multiple touchdowns against the Cowboys last season.
- The Cowboys were the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense last season after allowing 129.3 yards per game on the ground.
- Henderson and the Rams will take on the NFL's third-ranked rushing defense from a season ago in terms of touchdowns conceded (nine).
Rams Player Previews
Darrell Henderson Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys
- Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-118)
Henderson Rushing Insights
- Henderson went over his rushing yards total two times in nine opportunities last season.
- The Rams ran 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% running plays last year. They were 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Henderson rushed for a score in three of his games last year, but did not run for more than one in a single contest.
Darrell Henderson Receiving Props vs the Cowboys
- Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-110)
Henderson Receiving Insights
- In three of his nine games (33.3%) last season, Henderson went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 22 passes last season, averaging 4.6 yards per target.
- In 10 games last year, Henderson had zero receiving touchdowns.
Henderson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Bills
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|13 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|10 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|10/3/2022
|Week 4
|7 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|12 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|12 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|6 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
