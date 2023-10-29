Darrell Henderson will be up against the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last season Henderson racked up 283 yards rushing (28.3 per game) and three TDs.

Henderson vs. the Cowboys

Henderson vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 0 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD On the ground, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

In the ground game, no player rushed for multiple touchdowns against the Cowboys last season.

The Cowboys were the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense last season after allowing 129.3 yards per game on the ground.

Henderson and the Rams will take on the NFL's third-ranked rushing defense from a season ago in terms of touchdowns conceded (nine).

Darrell Henderson Rushing Props vs. the Cowboys

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Henderson Rushing Insights

Henderson went over his rushing yards total two times in nine opportunities last season.

The Rams ran 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% running plays last year. They were 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Henderson rushed for a score in three of his games last year, but did not run for more than one in a single contest.

Darrell Henderson Receiving Props vs the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Henderson Receiving Insights

In three of his nine games (33.3%) last season, Henderson went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 22 passes last season, averaging 4.6 yards per target.

In 10 games last year, Henderson had zero receiving touchdowns.

Henderson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 9/8/2022 Week 1 13 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/18/2022 Week 2 10 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/3/2022 Week 4 7 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/9/2022 Week 5 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/16/2022 Week 6 12 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/30/2022 Week 8 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/6/2022 Week 9 12 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

