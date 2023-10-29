D'Wayne Eskridge was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Eskridge's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Eskridge had season stats last year that included 58 yards on seven receptions (8.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for 10 yards. He was targeted 13 times.

D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury report this week: D.K. Metcalf (FP/ribs): 22 Rec; 337 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Eskridge 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 7 58 46 0 8.3

Eskridge Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2 1 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Lions 1 1 10 0 Week 5 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 3 39 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 2 1 3 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 2 0 0 0

