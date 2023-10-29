D.K. Metcalf will be up against the best passing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks play the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

So far this year, Metcalf has caught 22 passes on 32 targets for a team-best 337 yards and two TDs, averaging 67.4 yards per game.

Metcalf vs. the Browns

Metcalf vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Metcalf will play against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns give up 149.2 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Browns have totaled six touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Browns' defense is fourth in the NFL in that category.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

Metcalf, in three of five games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Metcalf has received 16.5% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He is averaging 10.5 yards per target (14th in league play), averaging 337 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

Metcalf has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (15.4%).

Metcalf (six red zone targets) has been targeted 18.8% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 6 REC / 112 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

