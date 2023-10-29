Will D.K. Metcalf Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.K. Metcalf was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Seattle Seahawks play the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Metcalf's stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 8, Metcalf has 22 receptions for 337 yards -- 15.3 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.
D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 0 Rec
- Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Metcalf 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|22
|337
|78
|2
|15.3
Metcalf Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|8
|6
|112
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4
|3
|34
|1
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|9
|4
|69
|0
