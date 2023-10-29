D.K. Metcalf was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Seattle Seahawks play the Cleveland Browns at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Metcalf's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 8, Metcalf has 22 receptions for 337 yards -- 15.3 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/knee): 0 Rec Noah Fant (LP/toe): 12 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 22 337 78 2 15.3

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0

