The Los Angeles Lakers, with D'Angelo Russell, hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 26, Russell put up 14 points, five assists and two steals in a 100-95 win versus the Suns.

We're going to break down Russell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-122)

Over 14.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-167)

Over 2.5 (-167) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-143)

Over 5.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 118.1 points per game.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Kings were ninth in the NBA in that category.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.7.

In terms of three-point defense, the Kings were 18th in the league last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 40 10 4 7 2 0 0 1/28/2023 37 25 2 6 7 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.