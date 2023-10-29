With the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cooper Kupp a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kupp will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Kupp's 28 targets have led to 17 catches for 295 yards (98.3 per game) and one score.

Kupp, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0

Rep Cooper Kupp with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.