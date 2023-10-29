Cooper Kupp has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cowboys give up 177 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Kupp has put up a 295-yard year thus} far (98.3 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 17 passes out of 28 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kupp and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kupp vs. the Cowboys

Kupp vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 125 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 125 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas' defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is conceding 177 yards per game this season, which ranks third in the NFL.

The Cowboys have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Rams vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Rams Player Previews

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 84.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kupp with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kupp Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Kupp has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kupp has been targeted on 28 of his team's 256 passing attempts this season (10.9% target share).

He has been targeted 28 times, averaging 10.5 yards per target (14th in NFL).

Kupp, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Kupp (three red zone targets) has been targeted 12.0% of the time in the red zone (25 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 TAR / 8 REC / 118 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.