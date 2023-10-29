Colby Parkinson has a tough matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Browns concede 149.2 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Parkinson has 11 grabs for 132 yards so far this campaign. He has been targeted 17 times, and posts 22 yards per game.

Parkinson vs. the Browns

Parkinson vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

The Browns allow 149.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Browns have conceded six passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks fourth in the NFL.

Colby Parkinson Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Parkinson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Parkinson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 83.3% of his games (five of six).

Parkinson has received 8.8% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 7.8 yards per target.

Parkinson does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

With four red zone targets, Parkinson has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

Parkinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

