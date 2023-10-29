The Los Angeles Lakers, with Christian Wood, take on the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 100-95 win over the Suns, Wood totaled seven points and 10 rebounds.

Below we will look at Wood's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.1 points per game last season made the Kings the 25th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per game last season, the Kings were ninth in the NBA in that category.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.7.

On defense, the Kings gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league.

Christian Wood vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 25 14 4 0 3 3 1 2/11/2023 18 15 3 2 3 1 0 2/10/2023 12 13 3 2 2 0 1

