Chargers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Chicago Bears (2-5) are listed as 8.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4). The contest's point total is listed at 46.5.
Before the Chargers meet the Bears, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Chargers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-8.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-8.5)
|46.5
|-480
|+370
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Los Angeles vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chargers vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice in six games this season.
- In Los Angeles' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
- Chicago owns two wins against the spread this year.
- The Bears have no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been six Chicago games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|83.5 (-115)
|-
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|49.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Herbert
|266.5 (-115)
|-
|9.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Joshua Kelley
|-
|-
|26.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.