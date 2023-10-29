The Chicago Bears (2-5) are listed as 8.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4). The contest's point total is listed at 46.5.

Before the Chargers meet the Bears, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers.

Chargers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-8.5) 46.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-8.5) 46.5 -480 +370 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

Chargers vs. Bears Betting Insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice in six games this season.

In Los Angeles' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

Chicago owns two wins against the spread this year.

The Bears have no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been six Chicago games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Keenan Allen - - - - 83.5 (-115) - Austin Ekeler - - 49.5 (-115) - - - Justin Herbert 266.5 (-115) - 9.5 (-111) - - - Joshua Kelley - - 26.5 (-118) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

