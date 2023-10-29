The Chicago Bears (2-5) hit the road to meet the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Chargers Insights

The Chargers rack up just 2.9 fewer points per game (24) than the Bears give up (26.9).

The Chargers rack up 364.2 yards per game, 24.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Bears allow per matchup.

This season, Los Angeles rushes for 29.5 more yards per game (111.8) than Chicago allows per contest (82.3).

The Chargers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have eight takeaways.

Chargers Home Performance

The Chargers' average points scored in home games (25) is higher than their overall average (24). But their average points conceded at home (24.3) is lower than overall (25.8).

At home, the Chargers rack up 336.7 yards per game and give up 380.7. That's less than they gain (364.2) and allow (406.8) overall.

At home, Los Angeles racks up 189.7 passing yards per game and gives up 300. That's less than it gains (252.3) and allows (310) overall.

The Chargers' average yards rushing at home (147) is higher than their overall average (111.8). And their average yards allowed at home (80.7) is lower than overall (96.8).

The Chargers' offensive third-down percentage at home (44.2%) is higher than their overall average (39%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (30.3%) is lower than overall (36.6%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Las Vegas W 24-17 CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago - NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit - CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay - FOX

