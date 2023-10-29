Chargers vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 8
The Los Angeles Chargers' (2-4) injury report has 12 players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, October 29 game against the Chicago Bears (2-5). The game starts at 8:20 PM at SoFi Stadium.
In their most recent outing, the Chargers lost 31-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Their last time out, the Bears won 30-12 over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trey Pipkins
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Heel
|Questionable
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Thumb
|Out
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Illness
|Out
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Khalid Kareem
|DL
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Braxton Jones
|OL
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dan Feeney
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Terell Smith
|DB
|Illness
|Out
|Darnell Wright
|OL
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Chargers vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: NBC
Chargers Season Insights
- The Chargers sport the eighth-ranked offense this season (364.2 yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 406.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Chargers are averaging 24.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 25th, surrendering 25.8 points per game.
- The Chargers own the eighth-ranked passing offense this year (252.3 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 310.0 passing yards allowed per game.
- Los Angeles ranks 16th in run offense (111.8 rushing yards per game) and 10th in run defense (96.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
- With 10 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against five turnovers committed (second in NFL), the Chargers' +5 turnover margin ranks seventh in the league.
Chargers vs. Bears Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-450), Bears (+340)
- Total: 46.5 points
