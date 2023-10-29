The Los Angeles Chargers' (2-4) injury report has 12 players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, October 29 game against the Chicago Bears (2-5). The game starts at 8:20 PM at SoFi Stadium.

Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their most recent outing, the Chargers lost 31-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their last time out, the Bears won 30-12 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Keenan Allen WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Josh Palmer WR Knee Questionable Rashawn Slater OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Trey Pipkins OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Questionable Alohi Gilman S Heel Questionable Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Khalil Mack OLB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Gerald Everett TE Hip Questionable Jalen Guyton WR Knee Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Out Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Eddie Jackson DB Foot Questionable Jaquan Brisker DB Illness Out Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Khalid Kareem DL Hip Full Participation In Practice Braxton Jones OL Neck Limited Participation In Practice Dan Feeney OL Knee Questionable Terell Smith DB Illness Out Darnell Wright OL Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Roschon Johnson RB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 8 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chargers or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers sport the eighth-ranked offense this season (364.2 yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 406.8 yards allowed per game.

The Chargers are averaging 24.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 25th, surrendering 25.8 points per game.

The Chargers own the eighth-ranked passing offense this year (252.3 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 310.0 passing yards allowed per game.

Los Angeles ranks 16th in run offense (111.8 rushing yards per game) and 10th in run defense (96.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

With 10 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against five turnovers committed (second in NFL), the Chargers' +5 turnover margin ranks seventh in the league.

Chargers vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-8.5)

Chargers (-8.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-450), Bears (+340)

Chargers (-450), Bears (+340) Total: 46.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.