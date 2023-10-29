The Chicago Bears (2-5) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and best bets information is available.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chargers vs. Bears? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chargers vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Chargers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (11) is 1.5 points further in their direction.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 83.3%.
  • The Chargers have put together a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).
  • Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.
  • This season, the Bears have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Chicago has played as an underdog of +380 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Chargers or Bears? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 8 Best Bets

  • Chiefs vs Broncos
  • Browns vs Seahawks
  • Ravens vs Cardinals
  • Bengals vs 49ers

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-9.5)
    • The Chargers have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-4-1).
    • The Bears have covered the spread two times this season (2-4-1).
    • Chicago has yet to cover the spread when it is at least 9.5-point underdogs (0-1).

    Parlay your bets together on the Chargers vs. Bears matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (46)
    • The two teams average a combined 0.6 more points per game, 46.6 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 46 points.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 52.7 points per game, 6.7 more than the point total in this game.
    • In the Chargers' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
    • The teams have hit the over in six of the Bears' seven games with a set total.

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    6 95.7 4

    Tyson Bagent Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    2 122.5 1 14 1

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.