Will Ben Skowronek get into the end zone when the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Skowronek will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek's stat line this year reveals two catches for 13 yards. He puts up 3.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted five times.

Skowronek, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0

Rep Ben Skowronek with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.